Ford Bronco on route to Australia from $90,000

Want a Ford Bronco but thought you couldn’t get one? Well they will be available in right-hand drive in Australia next year, though not via official Ford channels.

It seems good things will come to those who wait, with Crossover Car Conversions confirming to Practical Motoring that it will bring the new 2021 Ford Bronco to Australia next year, with orders ready waiting and open books for those keen on a new Bronco.

While not a factory-approved right-hand drive conversion, the company based in Melbourne has been converting Mustang, F-Series trucks and more since 1990.

Speaking with us, CCC said that there were already customers ready to go and more interested though supply in the US is an issue until 2021. Currently, all stock has been sold out, and so it will be next year when Australians can properly order any spec they want.

The price range for a brand-new Bronco converted to right-hand drive is from approximately $90,000 to $150,000 depending on the choice of two or four doors and trim levels ranging from the basic Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands and Wildtrak. Some spec have 35-inch tyres on 17-inch beadlock alloys. This gives the Bronco 295mm ground clearance with 43.2-degrees approach, 37.2-degree departure and 29-degree break-over angles. Wading depth in water is 850m.

We’re told the process to engineer the conversion will take around six months and a Bronco is yet to land into the workshop, so the ETA on models being delivered into customers’ hands is looking like the late-2021.

We can’t wait to see these things on the road here, and we continue to wonder if Ford has missed a trick in convincing the powers that be to factory RHD convert, like with the Mustang. If we’re really lucky, Nissan will also go ahead with its retro Patrol rival.

Find more on our Facebook page & Subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).