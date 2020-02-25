Australian & NZ’s exclusive Mini Sterling announced

Remembering its colonies down south, British carmaker Mini has sent 40 special limited edition Countrymans to Australia for our consumption.

MINI’S CELEBRATING its British heritage, releasing in limited numbers the Mini Countryman Sterling Edition. Just 50 models will be made and are available to southern colonies, 40 in Australia, and 10 to New Zealand.

Priced at $62,900 driveaway in Australia, the special Mini adds nearly a $10,000 premium to the Cooper S Countryman it’s based on but brings exclusive gear such as 19-inch alloys with Union Jack emblems, white silver metallic paint, jet black roof and mirror caps, silver bonnet stripes, carbon black leather interior trim, special badges and floor mats, illuminated piano black finishes inside, electric sunroof and exclusive Sterling badges on the passenger-side dash.

Standard equipment carries on such as the 8.8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, automatic headlights and heated side mirrors.

Carrying on underneath the bonnet is the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, producing 141kW and 280Nm via an seven-speed transmission to the front wheels. From a standing start, it will dart to 100km/h in 7.5 seconds.

“With refined and elegant detailing including limited edition badging, a new eye-catching metallic finish along with the MINI performance and personality that we all love, this is a vehicle that fans will not want to miss out on,” said general manager of Mini Australia, Brett Waudby.

