Yamaha TMAX 560 price and spec

18 Sep 2020 Phil Suriano
Here to take riding with style to the MAX…

Yamaha’s TMAX reached its seventh generation in 2020, with revised body styling, updated suspension, optimised electronics and a new twin-cylinder engine.

The boost in performance comes via a larger capacity 560cc engine producing 3.5 percent more power and 6 percent more torque. It’s one of the lightest and smoothest engines in the maxi scooter class with a compact design that allows a larger under seat storage area.

Yamaha TMAX 560
The chassis is fitted with 41mm upside down front forks and link-type Monocross rear suspension, comparable to systems fitted to larger capacity Yamaha motorcycles.
Yamaha TMAX 560
The 2020 TMAX 560 is available from Yamaha dealers at a ready to ride price of $16,749, with a choice of Icon Grey or Sword Grey colours.

Yamaha TMAX 560

Key TMAX 560 key features

Price – $16,749
More powerful 560cc engine, EU5 compliant
Two level D-Mode ride modes
Smart Key keyless ignition
Optimised suspension settings
Aggressive new body design
LED taillight and front indicators
Large storage space
TFT dashboard display
Centre stand locking system

