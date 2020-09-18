Yamaha TMAX 560 price and spec

Yamaha’s TMAX reached its seventh generation in 2020, with revised body styling, updated suspension, optimised electronics and a new twin-cylinder engine.

The boost in performance comes via a larger capacity 560cc engine producing 3.5 percent more power and 6 percent more torque. It’s one of the lightest and smoothest engines in the maxi scooter class with a compact design that allows a larger under seat storage area.

The chassis is fitted with 41mm upside down front forks and link-type Monocross rear suspension, comparable to systems fitted to larger capacity Yamaha motorcycles.

The 2020 TMAX 560 is available from Yamaha dealers at a ready to ride price of $16,749, with a choice of Icon Grey or Sword Grey colours.

Key TMAX 560 key features

Price – $16,749

More powerful 560cc engine, EU5 compliant

Two level D-Mode ride modes

Smart Key keyless ignition

Optimised suspension settings

Aggressive new body design

LED taillight and front indicators

Large storage space

TFT dashboard display

Centre stand locking system