GMSV to offer V8 Cadillac as Camaro/Commodore replacement?

485kW of supercharged V8 power through a six-speed manual might just be headed our way.

Moves are happening to bring the Cadillac brand to Australia under the new GM Specialty Vehicles umbrella, with the upcoming Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing tipped to be the hero.

While the Blackwing model remains unconfirmed officially, recent trademarks with GMSV and Cadillac look promising, and added information comes from our source close to GM that was the first to tip us off that the Corvette was indeed coming in right-hand drive to both Australia and the UK before it happened. It looks like Cadillac is very close to becoming, finally, a reality in Australia.

First, we look to the recent progression of the GMSV brand in Australia. Following a Queensland-based small business attempting to trademark the GMSV name and a logo it created before General Motors had officially lodged its own paperwork, we’ve seen a flurry of activity from GM in Australia. It moved to register a trademark for ‘GMSV’ in June, followed by an ‘SV Specialty Vehicles’ logo in July. That seems to have taken care of the issue of GM might have had with registration problems.

But to us the most interesting is that it followed formal proceedings to register its finalised name two weeks ago, as ‘GM Specialty Vehicles’ on August 31, at which point it also registered the Cadillac name under Classes 12 and 37 of goods and services, which in particular stipulate the registration of the name in use of “vehicles including motor vehicles; engines for motor vehicles; cars,” and, “Maintenance, servicing and repair of motor vehicles;”

On the same day, it also registered the Cadillac badge under the same classes.

This is interesting given GM already trademarked Cadillac in 2005 prior to its (failed) launch of the Cadillac brand in 2008, when the GFC made launching the brand unviable. Is the brand ready to have another crack?

It seems that GMSV is the right ground to introduce Cadillac. While sedans are not a huge market, there’s still room for performance variants and SUVs like the big Cadillac Escalade.

As previously reported, we’ve seen Cadillacs testing in Melbourne and the latest example was a twin-turbo CT6 sedan. We were told at the time by Holden that these vehicles make their way here for emissions testing and calibration. That’s the standard response we always received on Cadillac sightings.

However, as we understand from someone closer to GM, Cadillac will make its way here under GMSV ‘as a Blackwing.’ While that would point to the CT6-V Blackwing currently available in the US – a twin-turbocharged V8 monster performance sedan – we believe it will actually be the yet-to-be-released CT5-V Blackwing, powered by a supercharged 6.2-litre LT4 V8 producing around 485kW and 850Nm. And it will come with a manual transmission, with a 10-speed auto available.

The model will be launched in the US soon following the recently launched CT5-V and CT4-V, with the CT4 also a possibility. Those both are powered by turbocharged V6 engines, the CT5 producing 268kW and CT4 242kW through a 10-speed auto.

While the Cadillac Escalade could be an option, from what we’ve been told, it seems that Chevrolet’s Suburban will instead fill the role of a large SUV and Cadillac will be a sports sedan offering, filling the hole left by the Camaro departing and HSV Commodores before that.

