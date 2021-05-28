BMW Motorrad GS Experience Programme Australia confirmed

BMW Motorrad’s GS Experience is back for 2021, offering the chance for existing and potential GS owners to put their bikes from the entire GS range to the test.

Unlike the multi-day GS Safari and GS Safari Enduro, which cater to GS owners, with the latter event adding an advanced off-road component, the GS Experience is held over two days and serves as more of an introduction to BMW’s adventure touring range in a milder, less challenging environment.

“BMW Motorrad’s program of events on offer throughout 2021 is remarkable, underscored by the fact that both GS Safaris sold out within hours of going on sale,” said BMW Motorrad General Manager Andreas Lundgren.

“If riders are looking to put our excellent GS range through its paces in Australia’s real GS conditions, the GS Experience is the perfect opportunity.”

The fleet on offer includes the G 310 GS, F 750 GS, F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure, R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure.

For an entry fee of just $49.00, GS Experience participants can test ride any two models from the list of available bikes on the event booking form.

The GS Experience programme for 2021 kicks off at Tranquil Park in Maleny, Queensland, on 23-24 June. The NSW leg is at the Wisemans Inn Hotel, Wisemans Ferry, on 8-9 July, with the Victorian GS Experience event held at Matilda Bay Brewery, Healesville, on 2-3 August.

All participants in the event will receive a limited-edition GS Experience t-shirt, with light refreshments available throughout the day.

To book your spot and get more information on the 2021 BMW Motorrad GS Experience, go to: bmw-motorrad.com.au