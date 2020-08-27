Adventurous Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel revealed

Moto Guzzi have expanded their V85 TT family with the arrival of the V85 TT Travel. While the V85 TT already offers abundant capability for road and off-road, the Travel comes with long distance adventure touring in mind.

Extras as Standard

Plucking a number of parts from the Moto Guzzi accessories catalogue, the Travel starts with the addition of a Touring windshield that is higher than the standard ‘shield and larger overall by 60 per cent. The result is more effective wind protection for long miles on-road and off.

The panniers are sturdy plastic units with aluminium inserts. Produced exclusively for the V85 TT, the combined capacity is 64.5 litres, with an uneven split of 37 litres in the offside pannier (large enough to hold a full-face helmet, according to Moto Guzzi), but the exhaust compromises capacity of the nearside pannier, which is 27.5 litres. Both are bottom-hinged, side-opening style and lockable for security. They also attach directly to the subframe without the need for additional brackets.

To the V85 TT’s standard handguards, the Travel adds heated grips, with the operation buttons already incorporated into the left-hand switchblock. A pair of auxiliary LED lights are also included, slung off the headlight bracket and sitting below and behind the main lights.

Finally, the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform is also fitted to expand the capability of the TFT digital instrument display. Once connected via Bluetooth, MIA allows your smartphone to serve as a GPS unit, supplemented by a trace function of the route on the instrument display, presented in the form of easy-to-follow pictograms. MIA can also activate voice commands and the management of music playlists, as well as incoming and outgoing calls, via handlebar controls.

Sand Crawler

The V85 TT Travel is finished in Sabbia Namib (Namib Sand), a pearlescent beige that’s exclusive to this model and graces the fuel tank, side covers and high-mount front mudguard. Subtle red highlights are added to all three elements, but unlike the V85 TT with its standout red frame (for most colour options), the Travel version runs with grey for the frame and black for most other parts, including the engine, headlight/screen brackets and fork guards. Those fork guards carry the sole point of ‘Travel’ identification.

The wheels – 19-inch front and 17-inch rear – are finished in black, too, but add Moto Guzzi callouts. For the Travel, these spoked rims are shod with Michelin Anakee Adventure tyres as standard.

Adventure Ready

Essential measurements include an 830mm seat height, 1,529mm wheelbase, 211mm ground clearance and 242kg wet weight. The latter is a 13kg increase over the standard V85 TT, due mainly to the extra kit, like the panniers. The 23-litre fuel tank is as per the standard V85 TT and is good for more than 400kms between refills, according to Moto Guzzi.

All other Travel features are as per the standard V85 TT, so the 853cc transverse v-twin is unchanged, as are its maximum outputs of 84kW at 7,750rpm and 80Nm at 5,000rpm. Serving as a stressed member of the V85 TT’s steel frame, the air-cooled 90-degree v-twin delivers 90 per cent of that torque at 3,750rpm and features electronic fuel injection and ride-by-wire throttle control.

Like other Moto Guzzi transverse twins, the V85 TT Travel engine is connected to a 6-speed gearbox and shaft drive. Gearing is unchanged from the standard V85 TT.

A choice of three ride modes – Road, Rain and Off-road – adjust engine mapping and throttle response, as well as the level of intervention from the traction control and ABS.

Also Included

Other standard features shared with the regular V85 TT include dual 320m front brake discs with Brembo 4-piston, radially-mounted calipers. The rear brake is a 260mm disc with a 2-piston floating caliper. ABS is standard.

The USD 41mm telescopic front suspension and offside-mounted monoshock rear suspension both offer 170mm of travel, with preload and rebound adjustability at both ends.

Other V85 TT features, like the variable position handlebars, adjustable levers, handguards, engine and exhaust bash plates, cruise control and a USB charging port, are also part of the V85 TT Travel’s specification.

Now available in Australia, the 2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel is priced at $21,690 (+ ORCs, $23,590 ride away), which is a $1,000 increase over the standard V85 TT’s list price. See your Moto Guzzi dealer for more details.

