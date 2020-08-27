Jaw’s inspired Hyundai Kona N-Line teased

South Korean maker shows us a glimpse of the Kona facelift, including the new warm N-Line model.

Hyundai is showing off teaser images of its upcoming facelift for the 2021 Kona, which will bring an unsurprisingly large update to the grille and bumper area.

In Hyundai’s own words, the upcoming refresh will adapt a ‘shark-inspired nose,’ which will be seen across the model range but also hunting down compact SUV prey when the Kona N rolls out a little later. For now, we’re being shown the run of the mill face and the N-Line, which is the entry-point to the South Korean group’s N performance arm.

The body will also grow a little wider, and we see new LED headlights, a snarling grille inspired by Hyundai’s Sensous Sportiness design theme, and resculpted bodywork over its snout.

This particular N-Line will sit as the sportiest Kona model before the Kona N lands. The N-Line will likely receive the updated Smartstream 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol producing 160kW (up over the previous-gen engine’s 150kW) and 265Nm. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic are candidates for the driveline.

Hyundai’s Kona hasn’t been a take-off success in Australia but this facelift, which is joining major facelifts across the Hyundai stable, might just propel the SUV higher up the sales chart. And the addition of the Kona N will introduce a desirable hot SUV producing around 200kW and almost 400Nm if fitted with the i30 N’s 2.0L motor (we’re yet to hear details on what this model will bring, exactly).

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).