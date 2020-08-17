2020 Yamaha NMAX 155 Scooter

Looking for an alternative transport go-to for the daily bus and train crush and urban traffic crawl? Yamaha’s NMAX 155 scooter might be the perfect fit.

For those after practical transport, the NMAX is affordable and economical to run. It’s particularly approachable for new riders, too. Beyond learning your first steps, we’ve found as experienced riders it’s a good option when you want a quick and easy way to get around town. Forget social distancing agro, traffic congestion, huge petrol bills, and parking station fees.

Pricing starts at $5249 ride away. Colours and options are simple: there’s the choice of Satin Blue and Matt Grey.

Power comes from the latest generation Yamaha Blue Core liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 155cc engine with variable valve actuation.

The riding position is upright but roomy, there’s 23.5 litres of underseat storage, and a stepped dual seat. The seat height itself is 765mm, making it suitable for a wide range of riders. Safety features include 230mm hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, mounted to 13-inch wheels with ABS as standard. Upfront is a telescopic fork and at the rear twin shocks.

Available now, the NMAX is priced from $5249 ride away.

