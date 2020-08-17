2021 Mahindra Thar vs Suzuki Jimny: specs compared

How might the upcoming Mahindra Thar stack up against the Suzuki Jimny in the battle of the lightweight off-roaders?

Mahindra has just announced that it’s new Thar 4×4 – similar to the Suzuki Jimny in more ways than one – will arrive in Australia by June next year.

The model revealed is the new second-generation and it brings upgrades over the old one, such as new engines, better 4×4 systems, and the latest tech.

While Australian specifications and pricing detail have not been confirmed yet it is expected the Thar will be a sharp offering in the marketplace and bring some game to the hugely popular Suzuki Jimny. Both are on the smaller side, the Thar a touch bigger and with more flexible (up to six) seating options, plus a longer wheelbase, mechanical locking rear diff, front swaybar disconnect, larger fuel tank, diesel engine, and more. It could be quite the option for those after affordable offroad fun.

We’ve gathered everything we do know about the new model and compiled below to compare.

Let us know if there’s something you’d like to see on the list, and we’ll update it when specifications such as GVM and capacities are available.

2021 Mahindra Thar vs Suzuki Jimny specs

Mahindra Thar Suzuki Jimny Engine 2.2-litre 4cyl diesel 1.5-litre 4cyl petrol 2.0-litre 4cyl petrol Power 97kW at 3750rpm (diesel) 75kW at 6000rpm 112kW at 5000rpm (petrol) Torque 300Nm at 1600-2800rpm (diesel) 130Nm at 4000rpm 300Nm at 1500-3000rpm (auto petrol) 320Nm at 1500-3000rpm (manual petrol) Transmission 6-spd man or 6-spd auto 5-spd man or 4-spd auto 4x4 driveline Dual-range/Part-time 4x4 Dual-range/Part-time 4x4 Crawl Ratio 40.31:1 36.23:1 Suspension (front) Double-wishbone Three link liveaxle Suspension (rear) Multilink solid axle Three link liveaxle Front axle disconnect Differential Mechanical rear diff, elec front and rear Elec front and rear Wheel/tyre 245/75 R16 195/80 R15 255/65 R18 Departure angle 36.8 49 Rampover angle 27 28 Approach angle 41.8 37 Wading depth 650mm 300mm Ground clearance 226mm 210mm Kerb mass 1650kg (est) 1090kg GVM TBA 1435kg Payload TBA 360kg Towing capacity TBA 1300kg Body Hard or soft top Hard top Wheelbase 2450mm 2250mm Length 3985mm 3645mm Width 1820mm 1720mm Height 1844-1920mm 1645mm Seating 4 to 6 4 Fuel tank 57L 40L Price TBA From $25,990

