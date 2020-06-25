New 2021 Kia Carnival revealed

Kia’s new Carnival is due to hit Australian shores soon.

Kia is keeping the people mover game strong, revealing its fourth generation Carnival to freshen up the segment.

The new model is expected to arrive in Australia later this year or early-2021 bringing significant upgrades, not least of which is a much more modern look. Unsurprisingly, it looks much like previous teasers from the South Korean manufacturer. Around back we also see a connect LED taillight – much flashier than the current van and consistent with the brand’s styling movement.

Technical details are yet to be released but we expect the new model will offer the new Sorento’s 3.5-litre V6 (206kW and 336Nm), and 2.2-litre turbo diesel (149kW and 440Nm), both of which are mated to an eight-speed automatic – the latter a dual-clutch.

There are not many mainstream people movers on the market and Kia’s new Carnival will go up directly against the Honda Odyssey. Kia’s latest contender will be technologically endowed, with expected features such as digital driver displays, video streaming blind-spot monitors as on the new Sorento, and large infotainment joined by safety systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and collision sensors.

