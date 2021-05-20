2021 Audi Q2 35 TFSI and Q2 TFSI quattro S Line Review

Review of the 2021 Audi Q2 in Australia, including price, specs, interior, ride and handling, safety and score.

The Audi Q2 range has been updated with a new 1.5-litre turbocharged engine joining the core two car line-up. Featuring styling updates, everyday performance and all the tech you expect in an Audi, the new Q2 hits the spot for prestige compact SUV buyers.

How Much Does The 2021 Audi Q2 Cost?

Two models are offered in the Audi Q2’s core range, the new 1.5-litre turbocharged 110kW Q2 35 TFSI and the 2.0-litre 140kW Q2 40 TFSI quattro S-Line.

The Q2 35 TFSI is priced at $42,900 plus on-road costs while the Q2 40 TFSI quattro S line costs $49,900.

Audi Australia has chosen to specify the Q2 with a high level of available equipment including advanced safety and infotainment technology.

Two upgrade packages are available for the Q2. A style package adds

19-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels,

matrix LED headlights with dynamic indicators,

Audi Virtual Cockpit

Extended black exterior style package

Full Body Paint Finish (35 TFSI only

The style package costs $2690 for the 40 TFSI and $3490 for the 35 TFSI.

A premium package adds:

Adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go

Active lane assist

Park Assist

Hill hold assist

Heating/folding/dimming exterior mirros

Privacy glass

180W Audi sound system

Front heated seats

Auto-dimming interior mirror

Audi Virtual Cockpit

The premium package costs $2950 for the 40 TFSI and $3050 for the 35 TFSI.

What Does It Cost To Own?

Audi offers a standard three-year warranty on the Q2 range which can be extended for a further 2 years at additional cost.

If you choose to service at an Audi dealer, and plan to keep the car for five years, Audi will pre-sell you a service plan which covers the first 5 years or 75,000kms of ownership, whichever comes first.

The service plan for the Audi Q2 costs $2280 and can be purchased at any time within the first 15,000kms of ownership.

What’s the Exterior Like?

The new Audi Q2 has an updated exterior design which features contemporary cues which Audi says will appeal to its design-focused customers. The main updates are to the front and rear of the compact SUV – headlights are more distinctive, especially with the optional LED upgrade while the polygon motif has been extended to the rear of the vehicle and the bumper enhanced. The front grille is slightly lower, giving the impression of a wider front section.

Both core Q2 models are fitted with an 18-inch alloy wheel, with an Audi Sport wheel fitted to the Q2 40 TFSI. To continue the differentiation, all Q2 40 TFSI models feature an S line exterior package as standard.

Depending on which model you choose, Q2 is available in a choice of 3 solid paint colours, 7 metallic colours, including Apple Green which debuts on the Q2, and 2 pearl effect finishes. Metallic and pearl paint options attract an additional charge of $1195.

What’s the Interior Like?

While the overall feel of the cabin of the Audi Q2 is premium, the interior of the 35 TFSI is somewhat let down by use of hard plastics on the door panels.

Both Q2 models feature leather appointed steering wheels and seat upholstery, upgraded to sports seats in the Q2 40 TFSI.

Up front, dual-zone digital climate control keeps driver and passenger in comfort while heating function can be added to the front seats of either model at a standalone cost of $650 or as part of the premium package.

As a compact SUV, there’s not much real estate available for stowage up front and the centre console only really has enough room for a mobile phone in the Audi phone box and a couple of cups.

Comfort in the Q2 is good for driver and front passenger but there’s A/C controls in the rear and legroom in the second row is a little tight for taller passengers.

How safe is the Audi Q2?

The Audi Q2 range has a five-star ANCAP safety rating. AEB with pedestrian detection is standard, as are side assist, blind spot monitoring, cruise control, rear camera and parking sensors and six airbags.

Unfortunately, other advanced driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control and active lane assist are only available at additional cost as part of the aforementioned premium package.

In practice, the drive assistance features on the Audi Q2 are very good. Steering assist is smooth with an appropriate level of intervention when required while cruise control is impeccable, with the Q2 able to maintain its set speed whether travelling up or downhill.

What’s the Infotainment Like?

All Audi Q2 models include smartphone integration and Qi standard wireless charging is available in the centre console. Compatible phones must be connected to the car via cable in order to use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Each model includes Audi’s MMI navigation plus system which includes an 8-3-inch colour display with 3D maps. There’s no touchscreen functionality so the infotainment system is driven by the MMI dial, touch control panel with handwriting recognition or voice control by saying ‘Hey Audi’.

In practice the MMI dial makes navigating Apple CarPlay’s interface more complicated than using a touchscreen, requiring significantly longer to switch between apps and the home screen.

Audi Virtual Cockpit with 12.3-inch high res driver display can be optioned for $650 or via either the Style or Premium upgrade package. It is Audi’s unique infotainment party trick and still impressive several years after its introduction.

What engines are available?

The new front-wheel drive Audi Q2 35 TFSI is powered by a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The new powerplant replaces the 1.4-litre turbo in the former Q2 and is good for 110kW.

The updated Q2 40 TFSI quattro retains the existing 2.0-litre TFSI engine which produces 140kW/ 320Nm. It sprints from zero to 100km/h in just 6.5 seconds.

How about the fuel economy?

The new 1.5-litre TFSI engine features Cylinder-on-Demand function which shuts down two of its four cylinders when not under load. The result is a relatively frugal powertrain which promises fuel consumption of just 5.2L/100km (ADR combined).

The 2.0-litre quattro 40 TFSI engine uses more fuel at 7.0L/100km, a number which is achievable – on my drive at launch the 40 TFSI recorded 7.2L/100km on an 85km run out of Canberra.

What is the 2021 Audi Q2 like to drive?

Both Audi Q2 models acquit themselves well. The new 1.5-litre TFSI engine is zesty with plenty of punch. It delivers confident overtaking performance with oodles of mid-range torque available when given a jab on the throttle.

The dual-clutch transmission is quick to respond to throttle inputs and engage the required gear. While there are no steering wheel paddleshifters on the entry model, you don’t really miss them.

The 2.0-litre TFSI is a consummate performer, delivering sporty performance and confident road holding thanks to Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system. Pick-up in the turbocharged four-cylinder is rapid and the ride is smooth ensuring this SUV meets the sports brief.

What are the alternatives?

Looking at the German competitors, the larger Mercedes-Benz GLA200 seems somewhat of a natural rival to the Audi Q2 35 TFSI but is considerably more expensive at $57,500 plus on-road costs.

It’s a similar story if you step up the range to the all-wheel drive GLA250 which has a starting price of $69,900 against the Q2 40 TFSI quattro S line’s $49,900. Even if you optioned up the Q2 with all its variants, you’d still be hard pressed to get to the GLA250’s price point.

For a larger Audi vehicle, check out the Audi Q3 – the range starts from $46,400 plus on-road costs.

Or for some Swedish prestige, the Volvo XC40 offers chunkier exterior design, a funky interior and a high level of technology. The range starts at $47,490 plus on-roads.

The Bottom Line

The new Audi Q2 ticks a lot of boxes for the small SUV buyer looking for a Euro branded offering. It’s two competitive engines deliver convincing performance, while its design and technology meet the brief for style seekers.

Keeping the range to two models which largely offer a similar level of specification depending on the upgrades and options purchased means buyers will really only need to choose between drivetrains and power options.

Either is perky enough for drivers looking to zip through the city or enjoy out on the open road. For those looking for even more, there’s the Audi SQ2.