Yaris GR priced at $50k in Australia, promo pricing at launch

Toyota has announced pricing for its hot little Yaris GR, which will hit Aussie roads in November.

In one week, Toyota will open up order books for the Yaris GR hot hatch, which is priced at a recommended retail price of $49,500 though introduced at a more palatable $39,950 driveaway for the first 1000 units sold.

The number of units is a relief, confirming a solid slot of vehicles will be arriving, rather than a strictly limited amount.

While not entirely cheap, the Yaris GR is not a regular hot hatch version of the normal hatch (in this case, the recent new Yaris, which starts already from $22k). The Yaris GR is a homologation special three-door super hot hatch, specifically produced with an all-new turbocharged triple motor and all-wheel-drive system.

“The only similarity between this car and the Yaris hatch is the name,” said Toyota Australia’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sean Hanley.

Explaining the ten grand discounts for the first 1000 customers, Hanley said the sub-$40k price was to incentivise support for the new Gazoo Racing brand.

“This substantial local financial commitment for the first 1000 vehicles will advance our budding GR brand, accelerate the acceptance of GR Yaris on Australian roads and convert enthusiast customers into brand advocates,” says Hanley.

“It is a smart local investment that will ignite the market with an attainable pure-bred sports car that would otherwise carry a recommended retail price of $49,500.

“Our no-holds-barred strategy will ensure GR Yaris appeals to an even greater number of fans as a genuine sports car that lives up to Toyota’s promise of making ever-better cars that are fun to drive.”

The Yaris is the first homologation special since the Celica GT-Four. Despite its bespoke position in Toyota’s showroom, it will supported by dealers around the country. And it is expected that many customers will be new to the Japanese brand, and underpinned by the model’s WRC rally success.

“We believe that Gazoo Racing will be a market-leading performance brand within Australia,” adds Hanley.

“GR Yaris is the first all-Toyota sports car developed in more than 20 years – the car our global president Akio Toyoda dreamed of making.

“It was born from our success in the heat of motorsport – developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing in collaboration with Tommi Mäkinen Racing, our title-winning WRC team.

Specs for the model are a new 200kW, 370Nm 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbo motor that the brand says is the most powerful triple in production. Coupled to a six-speed manual gearbox and a permanent all-wheel-drive system, dubbed GR-Four, the GR Yaris will sprint to 100km/h in just 5.2 seconds.

A limited-edition GR Yaris Rallye will arrive in the first half of 2021, with circuit-tuned suspension, Torsen limited-slip diffs for both the front and rear axles, 18-inch forged alloy wheels from BBS, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres and red brake calipers.

Paint colours are black, white and red.

