VW Arteon facelift and shooting brake revealed

New VW Arteon pair revealed, with athletic wagon seen in full for the first time.

Volkswagen has revealed a facelift to the Arteon, both for the liftback sedan and new shooting brake wagon.

The shooting brake might also make an appearance in Australia, with the updated Arteon liftback slated to arrive here early-2021.

Differentiating itself to the liftback in an obvious way, there is also some improvement to the room inside from the extended roof space, such as 11mm and 48mm extra headroom front and back. The boot is also bigger with 590 litres capacity.

What will be tantalising in Australia is if the shooting brake arrives in new R spec. Both liftback and wagon gain the Golf R’s 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine producing 236kW and 420Nm of torque to all four wheels. The claimed performance is 0-100km/h in 5.0 seconds.

The pair of Rs also have a unique body kit outside with quad exhausts at the rear, 20-inch alloys, and larger brakes with four-piston calipers upfront.

Standard model grades continue to offer the same 2.0-litre petrol turbo producing 206kW and receive updates inside. A 10.0-inch digital cluster sits in the dash alongside either an 8.0 or 9.2-inch infotainment screen in the dash, the steering wheel is redesigned and some dash elements have changed.

For Europe and unlikely Australia is the Arteon PHEV (plug-in hybrid vehicle) which teams a 13.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack to a 1.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine to provide 160kW of peak power and a 55km electric-only driving range.

