New $65k Gladiator could have 3.5-tonne towing

Jeep will bring another Gladiator model to Australia that could be a new work ute in the market.

Want a Gladiator but need beefier towing and payload? Jeep Australia will introduce a more affordable Gladiator in the next six months that could just be the ticket.

Paring back the well-equipped Overland and Rubicon models, the new Sport S variant will be priced at around $65,000 before on-road costs. That’s a saving of about $10,000 on the current Overland priced at $75,450, and the Rubicon which starts at $76,450.

However, unlike the leather-clad Overland and off-road specified Rubicon, the Sport S – as per US-specs – has cloth interior with manually adjustable seats, 18-inch alloys, keyless entry, leather steering wheel, power windows, heated side windows, automatic headlights, and smaller infotainment system.

The model is one step up from the Sport, which has steel wheels and a shorter equipment list, but below the Overland and Rubicon.

However, what’s most interesting is the potential for the Sport S to give the Gladiator in Australia a near 3.5-tonne towing capacity. In the US, the Sport S is the most highly capable Gladiator for both payload and towing capacities, achieving a braked tow of 3470kg and 771kg payload, both eclipsing the current Aussie Gladiator’s maximum 2712kg and 620kg weights. Some of the extra capabilities are achieved via mechanical changes to the cooling and differential.

Otherwise, the ute is much the same, with the same size bed in the back, five seats inside and four-wheel drive with four high and low – though minus the heavy-duty gear the Rubicon enjoys like disconnecting sway bars and Dana 44 axles.

Jeep Australia is yet to reveal local pricing and specifications.

