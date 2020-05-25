Twin-turbo V8 Volkswagen Touareg confirmed for Australia

VW’s flagship Touareg V8 TDI has been confirmed for Australia.

VW will fire its range-topping Touareg V8 TDI into the Australian market later this year with the arrival of its most powerful SUV ever.

The new Touareg V8 TDI, built on the third-generation Touareg platform, surpasses the output of even the first-generation Touareg V10, producing a mighty 310kW at 3500-5000rpm and 900Nm at 1250-3250rpm. An increase of 53kw and 50Nm over the old bent-ten motor and helping the new model reach 100km/h from a standing start in 4.9 seconds.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo diesel V8 is much the same unit as what you’ll find inside the new Audi SQ7, though the Audi model produces its 320kW and 900Nm with the assistance of 48volt electric compressors. The VW model is equipped to an eight-speed auto and VW claims a combined fuel consumption rating at 7.4L.100km.

Pricing has not been announced yet, though VW Australia boss Michael Bartsch suggests that it will retail for a bit under $160,000 before on-road costs. Though a heavy increase in price over the V6 diesel models, it will still undercut key rivals such as the BMW X5 M50d, Mercedes-Benz GLE 53, and Audi SQ7.

“Even fully loaded, the Touareg V8 will undercut the starting price of its rivals to be the best value proposition in the premium large SUV segment,” said Bartsch.

“Luxury SUV performance of the Touareg V8’s calibre won’t be found elsewhere for less than $160,000. Nothing will approach the value of the Touareg’s standard equipment for very much under $180,000 at the most competitive.

The model is also expected to come equipped with all of the best technology and conveniences available on the Touareg, offering a luxurious SUV with enough grunt to tow a float.

“The genuine car lover will discern that the true value of this most special Touareg is to be found in a cachet that time will only enhance,” continued Bartsch.

“Volkswagen Group Australia was the first European national sales company to establish five-year unlimited kilometre factory warranty for all its brands, which is still not universal among our rivals. This warranty remains permanently available in all new Volkswagens along with optional Care Plans that reduce the cost of ownership further below Touareg V8’s obvious rivals.

