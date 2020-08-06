Car News

Toyota RAV4 sales: Oh what a July

Toyota Rav4 climbs to the top of the sales chart for the first month since going on sale in Australia. But sales across the board continue to sink.

Toyota’s Rav4 topped the sales chart last month, the first time the SUV has ever taken the number one spot in Australia since it first went on sale in 2002.

It took away the win from the usual sales chiefs Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, two utes that normally tussle for the top spot – the Hilux having more success this year than Ranger. But the ute duo instead fell into second and third places, with Ford’s Ranger out-doing the Hilux for July.

RAV4’s success comes as overall sales in the car market fell in July year-on-year by 12.8 per cent, with Victoria hardest hit of all states, sales down 27.8 per cent due, most likely, to stricter COVID-19 related closures and restrictions.

Success for the RAV4 comes in part due to the fulfillment of orders taken almost 12 months ago, when the stock was slim and customers had to wait until after June 2020 for delivery. This saw a spike in RAV4 orders as ute stock went the opposite direction, following a sales spike in June that shrunk stockpiles.

Overall, July represents a stronger month this year, though Australian car sales continue to slide over a two year period. With COVID-19 restrictions now entering Stage 4 in Victoria and further restrictions likely for other states, it could be quite some time until things pick back up.

Top selling manufacturers July 2020

Toyota15,508
Mazda7806
Mitsubishi4684
Hyundai4634
Kia4625
Ford4573
Volkswagen3710
Nissan2906
Subaru2864
Mercedes-Benz2556

Top selling models July 2020

Toyota Rav44309
Ford Ranger3104
Toyota HiLux2947
Toyota Corolla2192
Hyundai i301745
Mazda CX-51727
Mitsubishi Triton1593
Mazda CX-31355
Toyota Camry1281
Mazda31224

