Toyota confirms hybrid Kluger for 2021

Toyota Australia has confirmed it will sell the next-generation Kluger hybrid alongside a new V6 petrol model next year.

The new hybrid model will also be offered in Europe for the first time and will be the first seven-seat SUV in Toyota Australia’s lineup. Toyota says one in five of its sales are hybrid vehicles, and this latest model will be the largest hybrid vehicle it offers until the expect LandCruiser hybrid is introduced.

Confirmed to go on sale in Australia in the first half of 2021, the 2.5-litre petrol hybrid will be joined by a new 3.5-litre petrol V6 model. The hybrid is expected to produce 179kW from a combined power output via the four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. The larger V6 model will produce 218kW through an eight-speed automatic to either front or all-four wheels, depending on spec.

The hybrid drivetrain is equipped with an intelligent AWD system which differs to the V6 model and incorporates front and rear electric motors. While pricing and specifications for the range are yet to be announced, the hybrid is likely to lob in at around $40-45,000 plus on-road costs.

The fourth-generation model is already available in the US, riding on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform, a modification of its Toyota New Global Architecture. Changes include improved ride and handling and a longer design. The hybrid was only introduced in February this year, meaning it will have been a 12-month wait for Australia to receive the new model once it’s launched.

