Three-digit number plates to sell for almost $200k

Less is more when it comes to number plates, with some three and four-digit heritage plates expected to sell for over $100,000.

Shannons will be conducting an online auction soon, putting 21 three to six-digit heritage car number plates under the hammer at estimated prices ranging from$15,000 to $190,000.

The heritage number plates are from Victoria and New South Wales, with 17 listed as Victorian and four NSW. It’s one of the NSW plates, ‘280’, which is predicted by the auction house to be most expensive, estimated to bring in between $160,000-$190,000 when the auction is over.

Other plates with an estimated six-figure price tag are the Victorian ‘474’, expected to sell between $100,000-$150,000, and four-digit plates from NSW, ‘2360’ and ‘4308’, at an estimated $60,000-$100,000.

Four-digit Victorian plates are not valued as highly, with ‘1.717’, ‘3.330’, ‘4.456’, 5.255′, 7.747′ and ‘9.088’ expected to reach between $30,000-$50,000 each.

At the “more affordable” end of the price range are the plates ‘85500’ ($22,000-$28,000), and ‘98.760’, ‘69.042’, ‘77.888’, ‘66.667’, ‘20.202’ and ‘11.231,’ all expected to sell for $15,000-$25,000.

More details on the online auctions can be found at Shannons.

