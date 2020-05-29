New Chevrolet Suburban not on the radar for HSV

Tough Suburban Z71 SUV is a seven to nine-seater with acres of space, but not on the cards for HSV just yet.

Chevrolet has revealed the upgraded Z71 pack for the new fifth-generation Suburban, bringing a tougher look and some added off-road ability.

The model slipped onto the Bow Tie brand’s online configurator. It has a new black grille, fascia, and skid plate underneath, with red tow hooks front and rear and larger off-road wheels and tyres. The engine in the Z71 is a 5.3-litre L84 V8 petrol engine producing 265Nm of torque and 519Nm through a 10-speed auto. It also has four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case and hill descent control that’s unique to the model.

But despite sharing the same underpinnings and design as the new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 which has been converted and put on sale in Australia by Walkingshaw/HSV, it seems the Suburban and Tahoe SUVs are a long way from being put onto the conversion line in Melbourne.

The large seven, eight and nine-seater SUV has been rumoured to join the Silverado here since a teaser was released last year hinting that it might be on the way to Australia.

“After 32 years, we still relish in producing vehicles that excite and define what it is to be alive. We’re looking forward to launching BIG things in early 2020. Stay tuned!,” said HSV, alongside a picture of the Silverado and Suburban headlight at night.

However, it seems that excitement was only for the Silverado, with Practical Motoring understanding that the Suburban is a long way off, if at all, from making an appearance locally.

A spokesperson told us that the next model to come out of the factory in right-hand drive will be the Silverado 2500, joining the new-generation 1500 on showroom floors. Following that, the brand says it “will be focusing on pickup trucks.” It seems SUVs and passenger cars are off the radar for now.

HSV has outlined plans for an expanded RHD-converted showroom, but itcould all change given the pending formation of GMSV in Australia, which we understand will transform some HSV dealers around the country to the new GM-backed brand name. Under that banner, as we understand, the Corvette is inline to be imported in around two years, and it’s potentially at that time that the Suburban could also join the showroom floor as a converted product.

In the meantime, HSV will concentrate on the lucrative pickup truck market as it sells off the remaining Colorado SportsCat utes.

