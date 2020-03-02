The top 5 new Aussie cars to last over 300,000km

These are the top five cars on sale in Australia that are most likely to clock over 300,000km.

ALTHOUGH YOU probably already knew it, if you own a Toyota LandCruiser 200 Series you own the car most likely to drive over 300,000km in its lifetime. But there are plenty of other vehicles that will last the journey, too.

Following research performed by iSeeCars.com in the US, the research company analysed the 15.8 million cars sold last year and, as long as they were still on sale in 2020 (and not heavy duty-vehicles or low-volume models), ‘mathematically modeled’ which cars were most likely to be driven for more than 200,000 miles, or 321,869km. The list provided includes US brands such as GMC and Lincoln, however, these are the top five vehicles that drive over 300,000km and are on sale in Australia.

Here they are in order of best performers.

Toyota LandCruiser 200 Series

The leader was the Toyota LandCruiser 200 Series, with almost 16 per cent of all 200 Series Cruisers clocking over 300,000km. And we’re sure many Australian models do far more than that.

Honda Odyssey

Honda’s family bus, the Odyssey, was number two, with 2.7 per cent of vans subjected to more than 300,000 kays of screaming children, food fights and strange smells.

Honda Civic

The third best vehicle is the Honda Civic, with 2.3 per cent of models driving over 300,000km, seeing Honda claim two of the top three positions on this list.

Toyota Prius

Another win for Japan, with 2.0 per cent of all Prius Hybrids driving over the 300,000 kilometre mark, which bodes well for owners arguing they can offset the pollution caused by building batteries required in electric vehicles.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Rounding out the top five is a vehicle which is about to go on sale in Australia later this month, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. While admittedly it will be converted from left-hand drive to right-hook by HSV in Clayton, it will be sold as a brand new vehicle here at some of HSV’s current dealers with a full Australian factory warranty.

Unsurprisingly, given that utes are commonly used for work, other US pickups like the Ford F-150, Honda Ridgeline and Chevrolet Colorado (which was the Holden Colorado here) made up the top vehicles to drive over 300,000km

“Of all vehicle types, pickup trucks are the most likely to reach 200,000 miles with a 1.8 percent average for the segment, double the average for SUVs,” said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly.

“Pickup trucks are commonly used as work vehicles and are likely to accrue more miles than a typical passenger car while being more likely to undergo preventative maintenance and necessary repairs.”

