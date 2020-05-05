Subaru offers home pickup and drop-off for servicing and purchases

Want a new car but don’t want to shake the salesperson’s hand? Subaru offers a completely contactless purchase path for customers, along with free pickup and dropoff for servicing.

SUBARU IS pushing further ahead into contactless, sit on your butt car buying and car servicing, offering to deliver new car purchases with complimentary pickup and dropoff for servicing.

The free pickup and dropoff is available to both new and existing customers, though you do have to pay for the nuts and bolts of actual car servicing.

The initiative falls under Subaru’s marketing buzz term ‘Subaru do’ and expands on its digital transaction services which, as the Japanese brand points out, it pioneered in Australia in 2012 with the launch of online sales for the BRZ. It sold out of stock just three hours after launching online.

Today, the entire Subaru model range is available for purchase on Subaru Australia’s website. We do recommend test driving the car first, which still “adheres to a high level of hygiene and sanitisation standards,” according to Subaru. And they offer mobile test drives which come to you. We also found in our latest drive of the Subaru Forester Hybrid that the hybrid was not as good as the normal petrol (which saves you money, even over the long run), so make sure you at least try and check out a car in real life first.

Failing that, Subaru says most retailers (dealerships and also pop-up shopping centre stores) will deliver the car to your door without you having to even shake someone’s hand. It is also offering virtual showroom appointments, software and firmware updates “for applicable Harman head units” over WiFi, and “contactless solutions across the path to purchase and the ownership journey.”

Subaru Australia managing director, Colin Christie, says that the new initiatives will help customers buy cars who may otherwise be worried about heading out from home in the current COVID-19 pandemic climate.

“While the vast majority of our dealerships remain open nationwide, continuing to serve our customers’ sales and service needs in store, we recognise some customers are seeking alternate ways to interact with our brand, given the current climate,” he said.

“For those customers that still want to transact with us and have the peace-of-mind of being able to complete the process entirely contactless, they have the option to, and that variety and availability of choice for our customers is what Subaru ‘do’ is all about.”

