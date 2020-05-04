New Nissan Juke scores top marks for safety

ANCAP has released its full safety assessment review on the new Nissan Juke, praising the small city SUV for its passive protection and active safety systems.

THE AUSTRALIAN New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has revealed its safety score for the new Nissan Juke, awarding the small SUV a maximum five-star ANCAP rating.

The second-generation Juke is due to hit Nissan showrooms next month and officially the ANCAP rating was performed to 2019 criteria. However, the 2020 Juke carries a long list of standard active safety assist systems that meet or exceed the latest requirements, and the Australasian safety authority praised the new model for its sophisticated autonomous emergency braking (AEB) which correctly detected pedestrians and cyclists in a variety of challenging situations.

The considerations for how the body panels have been constructed and designed to minimise damage in an incident were also lauded, and overall the Juke scored 71 per cent for active safety assist scoring.

“The safety of those outside the vehicle has also been considered in the design and specification of the Juke, with the front bumper providing good protection to the legs and pelvis of pedestrians, and its autonomous emergency braking function able to detect and avoid or mitigate collisions with pedestrians and cyclists across a range of speeds and scenarios,” said ANCAP director of communications and advocacy, Rhianne Robson.

“This is an important feature that buyers should be aware of, particularly since this vehicle is likely to be driven more in urban areas with high levels of pedestrian and cyclist activity.”

ANCAP went on to cite Australian road safety statistics which show, year to date, 19 per cent of all road fatalities were pedestrians or cyclists. The active safety assists standard in the Juke include AEB, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic headlights with automatic highbeam assist.

ANCAP noted that while the Juke’s active lane-keeping system and AEB at highway speeds were good, the system could not intervene in critical emergency lane-keeping scenarios.

Further to active safety marks were above average scores for passive protection, scoring 94 per cent for adult occupant protection, 87 per cent for child occupant protection, and 81 per cent for vulnerable road user occupant protection.

“The Nissan Juke is a good all-round safety performer, scoring full marks for adult and child occupant protection in the side impact test, and high scores in each of the other destructive crash tests,” added Robson.

“It also achieved full marks in our child restraint installation assessment which provides guidance to parents on the vehicle’s ability to safely accommodate a range of child restraints in each of the rear seating positions.”

The new Juke goes on sale next month and we’ll bring you our full first-drive review. Before then, you can also read our European drive of the new model from last year here.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. You can check out our Facebook page and fill in the form below to join our free weekly newsletter.