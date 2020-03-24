Report: Diesel four-pot for new Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series

Vale the Toyota LandCruiser’s thumping diesel V8, for the new model will apparently shrink the current diesel engine in half.

THE NEXT-GENERATION Toyota LandCruiser is reported to eschew the current 4.5-litre diesel V8 turbo for a smaller 2.8-litre four-cylidner turbo oiler.

Originating from reports in Japan, bestcarweb claims that sources close to the project have confirmed the launch date of the LandCruiser 300 Series has been moved from August this year to around mid-2021, with further engine options revealed.

Previously, the same sources said that the 4.5-litre V8 engine will be dropped and replaced with a 3.5-litre twin-turbo hybrid petrol engine – we reported on that earlier this year.

However, the latest reports now add that Toyota will also supplement the next-gen LandCruiser with a diesel engine, just not the monsterous V8 powerplant it currently uses. The 200 Series is available with just the one 250kW, 650Nm 4.5L V8, and that will be substituted for the 2.8-litre diesel turbo powerplant found in the smaller Prado four-wheel drive SUV and Hilux work ute.

The smaller engine produces a much milder 140kW and 450Nm, and will allegedly be mated to a six-speed automatic. Towing capacity for the Prado is 3000kg, while the Hilux records a greater 35000kg towing capacity from the same engine.

It is expected that a naturally-aspirated V6 petrol engine will also be available, with all V6 engines (hybrid and non-hybrid) sending power through an eight-speed auto.

When the new model does arrive, at least 14 years will have elapsed since the current 200 Series debuted. Marking the new model’s introduction will be a revised version of the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform underneath to improve ride and handling characteristics, and maintain a minimum 225mm ground clearance. It is expected to measure similar dimensions and offer two- and three-row seating.

Appearance outside will be contemporary but safe, if bestcarweb is anything to go by, adopting a flatter face with LED headlights, new grille and lightly sculpted body panels.

