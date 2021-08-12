Renault Zoe Riveria revealed

Renault Zoe receives limited edition treatment.

Renault has launched a limited edition of the Zoe EV hatch.

While no longer on sale in Australia, 300 units will be produced in right-hand drive for other markets.

The Riviera’s powertrain is identical to the standard Zoe’s, comprising a 99kW electric motor and a 52kWh battery pack. Top speed stands at 140kph and, on a full charge, Renault says the hatchback will travel up to 383km.

Charge times are reasonable, too. When connected to a 7kW wallbox, the battery can take on a full charge in nine hours and 25 minutes. Hook the car up to a 50kW DC rapid charger and the battery can take on an 80 perc ent charge in an hour and 10 minutes.

Cosmetic upgrades for the Zoe Riviera Limited Edition include 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, painted white body stripes and midnight blue metallic paint.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and a hands-free parking aid. There’s also a host of safety equipment, such as lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, a speed limiter and cruise control.

Inside, buyers benefit from automatic air-conditioning, a 10-inch digital dash display and a 9.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car’s seats are also trimmed in a blend of synthetic leather and recycled cloth.