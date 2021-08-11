Forza Horizon 5 detailed

Forza is back again, bigger and better than ever.

The fifth installment of Forza is coming soon with pre-orders open now.

Available from November 9, the new version of the popular racing game is set in Mexico and includes a new, bigger world with more roads and challenges, plus a long list of cars.

For the first time, we get to see the new game map. There’s a Baja circuit, sports stadium loop, asphalt and dirt switchbacks, the longest highway ever featured in a Horizon game, multiple runways for those impromptu drag races and a unique tunnel system beneath the main city.

It’s the largest map ever featured in a Forza Horizon game, up in size by 50 per cent over Horizon 4’s.

Horizon is no normal racing game, removing barriers to tracks so players can go anywhere. The fifth iteration is no exception, set in a landscape inspired by Mexico complete with a total of eleven biomes and seasons that affect each in different ways. These include desert areas, jungles and even an active volcano.

A full car list is yet to be announced, but with over 600 models in Horizon 4 you’re unlikely to be short on choice. So far we’ve spotted Chevrolet’s new Corvette C8, the Koenigsegg Jesko, Land Rover’s new Defender 110, the Porsche Taycan, Rimac Nevera and most notably, Mercedes-AMG’s Project One that will feature on the front cover.

Aside from new cars and a fresh map, Playground Games says it has also improved the online aspect of the game with more events, even more customisable user-created races.

In the three years since the launch of Horizon 4, its developers have improved the game’s architecture behind the scenes too. High Dynamic Range 12K resolution images of Mexico’s sky are used for realistic lighting and raytraced lighting also makes its first appearance in a Forza game within Forzavista car previews.

Forza Horizon 5 is available to pre-order now and Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Windows 10 are all officially supported.