Nissan reveals pricing for funky new Juke SUV

The new Juke from Nissan looks as unique as ever and now it brings all of the latest tech and safety advances.

Nissan’s second-generation Juke has been revealed for Australia, with pricing to start from under $28,000 plus on-road costs.

Most noticeable is a complete refresh in styling inside and out, with narrow LED headlights upfront with Nissan’s V-Motion grille design, LED taillights sculpted into the rear hatch and a nicer interior with better technology than before.

The body is also larger, growing to 4210mm in length (+75mm), 1800mm in width (+35mm) and 1595mm in height (+30mm). Nissan says it gives the interior better packaging and the boot has grown from 354-litres to offer 422L.

Powering the model is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 84kW and 180Nm through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to the front wheels – all-wheel drive will not be offered in the second-gen Juke. The DCT and idle stop start contribute to a combined fuel consumption claim of 5.8L/100km.

While the entry-level Juke ST sees an increase in price of over $4000 compared to the old model, the new Juke ST base model comes packed with far more equipment than before. Standard equipment includes a new 8.0-inch infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17-inch alloy wheels, autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, automatic headlights with high beam assist, reversing camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot warning and traffic sign detection systems.

The ST-L adds further equipment such as a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient LED cabin lighting, front parking sensors, 360-degree birdseye camera system with moving object detection, adaptive cruise control, and TomTom navigation on the infotainment.

The Ti can be optioned with 19-inch alloys, and comes with partial leather seats with diamond quilt pattern stitching and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

The model will launch in Australia next month and gives Nissan a fresh, feature-packed rival to the likes of the Toyota C-HR, Hyundai Kona, and Kia Seltos.

Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester says that the new model will ruffle the segment with its unique styling and equipment list.

“The all-new Juke is a further example of Nissan disrupting automotive conventions, as we did with the launch of original Juke in 2010,” he says.

“With its impressive new engine, incredible fuel efficiency and wealth of safety equipment, the all-new Juke is a small SUV like no other. It has certainly grown up, but it has also lost none of the youthful excitement that the Juke name is famous for.

“It’s bigger outside, more spacious and luxurious inside, and with its connected cabin and stirring driving dynamics, I’m confident the all-new Juke will once again reset the bar for small SUVs in Australia.”

2020 Nissan Juke pricing (plus on-road costs):

Juke ST – $27,990

JukeST+ – $30,740

JukeST-L – $33,940

JukeTi – $36,490

Tune in next month for our full first-drive review of the new Nissan Juke.

