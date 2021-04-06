New Toyota GR86 fully revealed

Toyota reveals second-gen rear-wheel-drive sports car due to launch later this year. Following on from the popular GT86, the GR86 is the new version of a two-door sports car produced in partnership with Subaru and its new BRZ which was revealed last year. Both share the same underpinnings and driveline. That gives the GR86 a 2.4-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder ‘boxer’ engine over the outgoing 2.0L unit. Power should increase to around 173kW with 250Nm of torque, a meaningful increase of about 25kW and almost 50Nm over the old model. Power goes through a six-speed manual or automatic transmission to the rear wheels with an LSD connecting the axle to the driveshaft.

Gazoo Racing (GR) has fettled the chassis which is an evolution of the previous GT86 platform, now stiffer than before and adding to the car’s 1270kg weight. Combined with the new engine, it should bring some fizz to the road.

Distinguishing the new model is a new design with LED headlights and taillights, new fascia and rear bumper plus some roof sculpting. Overall, however, it is a similar-looking vehicle.