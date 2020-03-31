New Nissan X-Trail design patents leak

A likely mistake at Brazil’s patent office shows what the next-gen Nissan X-Trail looks like.

THESE RENDERINGS are the first official look at the upcoming 2021 Nissan X-Trail.

Sourced from Brazil’s national patents office, such renderings filed are commonly held under embargo or ‘hidden’ from public view. It seems this step was missed in the South American branch’s office.

Revealing the new fourth-generation model in full – even if only computer renderings – we now have a clear view of what the new X-Trail from Nissan will look like.

On sale since 2013, the current third-generation is due for renewal. We can see it will adopt Nissan’s ‘Vmotion 2.0’ fascia and grille up front, based loosely on the IMx concept shown in 2017. It also has much narrower LED headlights between the bumper and bonnet, and around the side, the design looks familiar, albeit with a chunkier D-pillar and some sculpted changes. At the rear are some more tweaks on the tailgate.

Previous spy pics show that the interior will bring a large central infotainment system that could measure around 10.0-inches wide, and at least two more digital displays for up-spec models for the climate controls and instrument cluster.

While Nissan remains quiet on details (and any official images), it’s tipped that the 2.5-litre petrol engine will carry on, though in a more powerful 140kW specification first seen in the new Altima, which also has a CVT transmission. There could also be a turbocharged model to bring a relevant rival to cars like the Mazda CX-5 2.5L turbo and Ford Escape 2.0-litre EcoBoost, and like nearly all manufacturers in this decade, there should also be a hybrid on offer.

We can expect an official reveal and announcement later this year.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).