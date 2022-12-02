New Ford Ranger Platinum introdroduced

Ford’s premium new Ranger Platinum heads into a new segment of the ute market, blending 4×4 capability with more luxurious appeal.

A new range-topping Ford Ranger Platinum has been revealed, as Ford seeks to expand the appeal of its new generation ute. The Platinum badge is one that’s already used on the flagship Everest, and the new Ranger Platinum has been given a unique look to help it stand out from the rest of the Ranger line-up.

Pricing in Australia starts from $76,990 plus on-road costs and is available to order now.

