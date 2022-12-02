New Ford Ranger Platinum introdroduced
Ford’s premium new Ranger Platinum heads into a new segment of the ute market, blending 4×4 capability with more luxurious appeal.
A new range-topping Ford Ranger Platinum has been revealed, as Ford seeks to expand the appeal of its new generation ute. The Platinum badge is one that’s already used on the flagship Everest, and the new Ranger Platinum has been given a unique look to help it stand out from the rest of the Ranger line-up.
Pricing in Australia starts from $76,990 plus on-road costs and is available to order now.
Ford has given it ‘silk chrome’ trim on the outside, as well as a unique grille design in the same finish, while 20-inch machined alloy wheels with black detailing are fitted as standard. Inside, perforated and quilted leather seats with 10-way adjustment and heating and cooling add a plush feel, while open-grained maple wood trim and LED ambient lighting is included, as is an eight-speaker B&O sound system.
There’s a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, plus a 12-inch portrait touchscreen. This features SYNC 4 infotainment and a FordPass Connect modem that offers over-the-air updates and remote access to the ute via a smartphone.
Power for the Ranger Platinum comes exclusively from Ford’s new refined 3.0-litre V6 diesel, which makes 184kW and 600Nm of torque for towing to a maximum capacity of 3.5 tonnes. The motor is connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission and the new Ranger’s permanent all-wheel drive system.
Speaking about the new Ranger Platinum, Andrew Birkic, President and CEO of Ford Australia said: “We listened hard to our customers throughout the design and development of the Next-Generation Ranger, and in doing so we reinvented the Pick-Up Truck segment. We’ve seen growth in high-end variants in this segment over recent years, so we challenged ourselves to create a vehicle that provides all of our customer’s wants and needs.
“Ranger Platinum gives customers the chance to have their cake and eat it too; they get the Next-Gen Ranger’s inherent capability with a serious dose of class and sophistication,” he said.