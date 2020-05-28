Confirmed: First official look at the new Nissan Z

What could be Nissan’s last Zed car might the model that most closely resembles the original.

Shown at the end of a video presentation from Japan, Nissan’s future model teaser shows us that it does indeed have a replacement for the 370Z sports car. However, like the 370Z is to the 350Z, the ‘400Z’ will be remodelled on the same platform.

The glimpses clearly show us an outline and some details of what to expect. The headlights appear to be circular – a nod to the original 240Z – with a swept coupe side prodile and pointed nose. No roadster has been shown, but like the two models before it, the ‘400z’ will likely offer both hard and soft top options.

Underneath the skin, the engine is to be replaced. Reports from Japanese outlets close to Nissan sources suggest that the new engine will be a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, producing 298kW (400hp, hence the 400Z name), and 475Nm through an automatic transmission to the rear wheels. It’s unclear if there will still be a manual transmission option though sources have told us it is unlikely.

Other new additions include refitting of the original ‘Z’ badge to the rear quarter panel like the old models have and in its home market the Fairlady nameplate is to continue, with suggestions there will be two power output versions of the model with different badges.