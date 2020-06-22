MG HS Essence pricing and spec

MG equips HS with extra features in a new top-spec grade.

MG has introduced flagship Essence trim level to its mid-size SUV. It brings the total number of variants available on the five-seater to three.

Joining the Vibe and Excite already on sale, the new Essence is fully equipped and tops the range at a palatable $36,990 driveaway. For reference, the Vibe and Essence cost $30,990 and $34,790 driveaway respectively.

The Chinese-built mid-size SUV competes in a segment with the likes of the Toyota Rav4 and Mazda CX-5 with sharp pricing and a longer seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty with seven years of roadside assist. It also comes with a swathe of features.

On the safety front, the MG HS scored a full five-star ANCAP rating last year. Headlining its credentials is the MG Pilot suite which includes AEB, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep with steering assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and traffic sign recognition.

The new Essence adds features such as a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree birdseye view camera system, and unique sporty interior trims to standard equipment such as an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat nav, 7.0-inch digital driver display, 18-inch wheels, leather trim interior, electric opening tailgate and dual-zone climate control.

The engine remains the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo, matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto, and producing 124kW and 250Nm. There is still no word on the more powerful 2.0-litre turbo which would bring a sporty 170kW and 370Nm into the five-seat SUV for Australia.

The new MG HS Essence is available from MG dealers in July.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).