New 2022 Ford Ranger detailed

Ford Ranger enters a new generation and brings a huge range of upgrades to tickle the fancy of buyers, including a 3L V6 turbo diesel.

The new-look Ranger has been revealed with a bluff new look and comprehensive rebuild from top to bottom.

The fourth-generation Ranger is 50mm wider, giving it a broader stance, which is enhanced by a larger radiator grille with a horizontal bar that incorporates the Ford badge and extends across the front to the new “C-clamp” daytime running lights.

The new tailgate design features the Ranger name stamped into the metal, while the sides now have slightly more pronounced wheel arches and now feature an integrated step on either side of the rear bumper to improve access into the loadbed. LED lights are available for the first time at both ends.

The current 2.0-litre diesel engine is retained, remaining architecturally the same with only slight modifications for cooling. There will be two single-turbocharged variants and a twin-turbocharged one, the power ratings for which are still to be confirmed.

A new 3.0-litre diesel V6 has been added to the ranks, too, and while it has yet to be officially detailed, it will no doubt tout performance statistics to trump the 157kW and 498Nm currently available in today’s most powerful Ranger. A turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine will also be sold in some markets.

Ford has also confirmed that the new Ranger will be available with an electrified drivetrain, although it has offered no further details on specification or timeframe. The company will make its commercial vehicle line-up zero-emissions-capable by 2024, so a plug-in hybrid is the most likely format for the Ranger, and various reports suggest it will be based around the 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine.