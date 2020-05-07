Mini’s Electric hatch priced for Australia

Mini’s Electric Cooper is due to hit Australian showrooms from under $60k.

Mini has revealed pricing for its first electric car – the Mini Electric – which will land in showrooms in Australia this August at $59,900 driveaway.

Mini expects up to 100 units will land in Australia before the end of the year with strong expressions of interest leading up to its on-sale date which begins this week.

While $14k more expensive than the petrol-powered three-door Mini Cooper S it is based on, the Mini Electric (or Cooper SE) is within earshot of other electric hatchbacks (though two doors smaller). Official retail pricing is $54,800 plus on-road costs, which is slightly higher than the Hyundai Ioniq – $48,490 plus on-roads – and the new Nissan Leaf at $49,990.

Standard equipment includes the choice of two different 17-inch alloy wheel options, leather-appointed trim, digital infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, head up display and, of course, a fully electric drivetrain. The powerhouse is a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery providing juice to an electric motor that produces 135kW and 270Nm. All in all, that’s enough to move the Mini Electric from a standstill to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds.

Mini claims a maximum driving range of 233km from a full charge on the WLTP testing regime – the average Australian’s commute is 42km per day. Charging back up to 80 per cent capacity takes just 30 minutes when connected to a 50kW DC fast charger; a home plug will take much longer (and a special home wallbox will be somewhere in between).

Available colours for Australia are British Racing Green, White Silver, Midnight Black, and Chili Red.

