All of Audi’s cars are now available to buy online

Buying an Audi just became easier thanks to the internet.

AUDI AUSTRALIA is joining the ranks of brands such as VW and Subaru in offering stay-at-home car buying from purchase to delivery.

The initiative is another contactless car buying journey to be launched during tough economic times as COVID-19 enforces lockdowns and social distancing regulations.

Now, potential Audi buyers can simply jump onto the Audi Australia website and browse dealer stock that’s available, with pricing provided as driveaway – meaning you don’t need to add on-road costs. Sales staff on site with the cars are offering virtual walkarounds of the vehicles, or can drive the vehicle to the customer’s premise for a test drive.

The latter involves a $500 deposit which reserves the car, and assumes the buyer is serious in moving ahead with purchase. This can be done online with financing options, and Audi is even offering a trade-in service though the details of it are not clear.

“It’s a fast, flexible and easy solution that is seamlessly integrated into our sales process, providing customers with an entirely new way to begin an Audi purchase: from the comfort and security of their home,” said Chief Customer & Marketing Officer at Audi Australia Nikki Warburton.

With Audi now offering its entire lineup for sale online, it joins parent-company Volkswagen Group which was the first of the German trio to offer it, meaning we might expect Skoda to join suit soon.

Subaru also yesterday revealed details of its contactless car buying and servicing programs, with Subaru staff picking up and dropping off vehicles as a complimentary service to those getting their car services.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).