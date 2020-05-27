Mini Countryman updated for 2021

Mini has revealed its redesigned Countryman for 2021, with new engines and technology at the forefront.

Arriving in Australia this year, the MY21 model is the first iteration of the second-generation crossover bringing a fresh look to the familiar body.

Upfront is a new grille with hexagonal comb mesh and a new bumper below. The rear also gets a nip and tuck with union jack taillights, and there are revisions to trim elements elsewhere.

Inside also sees a change with redesigned dash and layout, including a “refined surface around the circular control unit” which measures 8.8-inches in diameter and hosts MINI Connected features such as Navigation Plus and Amazon Alexa integration and Apple CarPlay.

Equipment on the three trim grades includes 16-inch, 17-inch and 19 inch alloys, digital instrument display measuring 5.0 inches for the driver, roof and side mirror caps finished in either body colour, white, black or silver depending on model, Piano Black exterior trims, high-gloss Piano Black interior trims, and fabric and leather seat options.

However, missing this time around is the option for a diesel engine. Instead, there are now three petrol available, one is hybrid electric.

The smallest 1.5-litre three-cylinder produces 100kW and 220Nm; a larger 2.0L four-cylinder develops 131kw and 280Nm; and the new 1.5L three-pot hybrid uses a 65kW, 165Nm electric motor powered by a 9.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack to augment the normal three-cylinder engine. Total power out is 165kW and 385Nm, helping it achieve the quickest 0-100km/h time in the range at 6.8 seconds.

For now, Mini Australia has confirmed the Countryman Cooper, Cooper S and Cooper S ALL4, though it is expected a Mini Countryman John Cooper Works will arrive after the model launch later this year. Pricing and specification details will be announced closer to launch.

Get more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page or subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).