Facelifted 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe teased

Hyundai’s 2021 Santa Fe will bring an updated look to the seven-seater SUV when it lands in Australia.

Hyundai’s 2021 Santa Fe will receive a facelift and “technological enhancements” according to two teaser images and scant details provided by the South Korean carmaker.

Upfront there are obvious changes, with a new grille design underpinning the facelift to the current-generation seven-seater. The grille features a geometric pattern design which Hyundai says provides a “striking stereoscopic effect” between “eye-catching T-shaped DRLs that hint at technological enhancements”.

There are no further details and no hints as to what the interior will look like. Will it receive an even greater facelift than the front?

The Santa Fe is approaching the half-way point in its current lifecycle and this significant facelift will breathe freshness into the model. The engine lineup is also thought to change, with Hyundai preparing hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains which it shares with the next-generation Kia Sorento. However, that later model will not offer hybrid powertrains in Australia, at least not initially, according to Kia Australia. That leaves room for Hyundai to bring a seven-seat hybrid into the market to compete against the next-gen Toyota Kluger seven-seat hybrid which has been confirmed for Australia.

The two teaser images supplied show slightly different takes on the same design principle, which hints that the hybrid Santa Fe will be offered here, or perhaps it’s a distinct N-Line model.

In any event, we can expect the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe to arrive in Australia toward the end of 2020.

