Mazda CX-5 improved for 2020

MAZDA HAS updated its CX-5 mid-size SUV range with improvements to technology, safety, and ride comfort, though also seeing a slight lift in prices for 2020.

All-wheel drive models in particular gain an ‘off-road’ mode setting, enabling an electronically locked rear differential setup with torque control on each wheel to improve traction in slippery conditions. Though in the Japanese market the MY20 CX-5 is offered with a matching ‘Tough Sport’ styling package that somewhat suits the new off-road system, it does not appear that Australia will be offering it.

On the safety front, all models now have night-time pedestrian detection added to the autonomous emergency braking system. And the entry-grade Maxx gets the larger 8.0-inch infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) as standard kit. On 2.5-litre petrol models, that MZD infotainment system can now show when the first and fourth cylinders have deactivated for fuel-saving measures.

Underneath the sheet metal are improvements to NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) that come from added insulation in the headliner and improved materials. The CX-5 turbo models also have a larger capacity silencer shell and the exhaust tailpipe noise suppressed: in short, it’s quieter and more refined than before.

A bevvy of other small, incremental changes are scattered across the models, too: every CX-5 for 2020 now has updated badging and a new key fob design, new Polymetal Grey metallic paint is available, and Maxx Sport and above grades now have paddle shifters mounted to the steering wheel for manual gear changes.

The MY20 2020 Mazda CX-5 range is available now.

2020 Mazda CX-5 pricing:

Maxx Skyactiv-G 2.0L Manual FWD $30,980 Maxx Skyactiv-G 2.0L Auto FWD $32,980 Maxx Skyactiv-G 2.5L Auto AWD $35,980 Maxx Sport Skyactiv-G 2.0L Auto FWD $36,290 Maxx Sport Skyactiv-G 2.5L Auto AWD $39,290 Maxx Sport Skyactiv-D 2.2L Auto AWD $42,290 Touring Skyactiv-G 2.5L Auto AWD $40,980 Touring Skyactiv-D 2.2L Auto AWD $43,980 GT Skyactiv-G 2.5L Auto AWD $46,090 GT Skyactiv-D 2.2L Auto AWD $49,090 GT Skyactiv-G 2.5T Auto AWD $48,590 Akera Skyactiv-G 2.5L Auto AWD $48,330 Akera Skyactiv-D 2.2L Auto AWD $51,330 Akera Skyactiv-G 2.5T Auto AWD $50,830

