Land Rover goes to five-year warranty for limited time

Nearly all Land Rover and Rover models will come with a full five-year warranty, but the catch is it’s only for a limited time.

Land Rover Australia has come to the party and moved to a five-year warranty, but the thing is it’s only for a few months. Temporarily following in the footsteps of Mercedes-Benz which now offers a permanent five-year warranty, Land Rover announced five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty coverage and savings on its current new and demonstrator vehicles.

The deal applies only to vehicles sold and delivered between April 1 to June 30 2020, though Land Rover adds in its media statement today that it “reserves the right to extend any offer.” To be clear, the current wording means you must buy and have the car delivered to you by June 30 this year – if you purchase before then and have it delivered after June 30, it is advisable to have it in writing from Land Rover that you are covered for a full five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty period.

Savings on models can be up to the equivalent of the GST applied to the purchase price, and a further ‘loyalty bonus’ to current Land Rover owners trading in their vehicles to contribute to the purchase – this can be up to $5000 off the ticket price on a Land Rover or Range Rover.

Land Rover loyalty bonus amount per model:

Discovery Sport – up to $2000

Discovery – up to $2500

Range Rover Evoque – up to $2000

Range Rover Velar – up to $2500

Range Rover Sport – up to $2500

Range Rover – up to $5000

Land Rover says that the extended warranty deal and savings apply to new and demo Land Rover Discovery Sport or Discovery, or any Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover. However, in its terms and conditions, LR also states that the “5 years Unlimited KM warranty applies to all Land Rover models apart from Range Rover, SV models, and Range Rover Sport Special Edition and Discovery Special Edition models.”

Jaguar Land Rover Australia Managing Director Mark Cameron confirmed the offer for Australian customers.

“We are proud to be able to offer Australian customers a 5 year Unlimited KM warranty on selected new and demonstrator Land Rovers, as well as savings equivalent to the GST,” says Cameron.

“Additionally, as a thank you to our loyal Land Rover owners, we are offering a loyalty bonus if you trade in your current Land Rover model on a new Land Rover over the next three months.”

