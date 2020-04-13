Chinese Haval building a Defender/Bronco rival

Retro-inspired mini off-roaders are becoming the rage, and this is the first next-gen model we’ve seen to come from China.

Chinese carmaker Haval will replace its mid-size H5 SUV in a completely redesigned package.

Bringing a boxy, squared-off look and some off-road parts, it appears Haval wants a rival to new off-roading SUVs like the Land Rover Defender and upcoming Ford Bronco – the latter not coming to Australia.

Haval is, however, a nameplate sold in Australia, and it’s possible we could see this H5 land here after it launches in China next year. The images you see come from a leak by CarNewsChina on its facebook page and show some of the styling efforts from the Chinese design studio. At the front are round LED headlights that hark back to other rival-models’ heritage, which Haval doesn’t have much off.

The Chinese carmaker does sell the large Prado-rivalling H9 here, a seven-seater powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine (180kW and 350Nm) and priced form around $40,000 plus on-road costs. It’s possible we’d see this H5 here from around $30,000+ORCs if it does materialise as a right-hand drive vehicle.

Though there are not many details yet, reports in China indicate that the model will come with three drivetrain options, offering a 1.5- and 2.0-litre petrol motors and a 1.5-litre hybrid setup with four-wheel drive layout. Noticeable in the leaked images are recovery hooks upfront, a raised ride height over the previous generation model and some black bash guards.

What do you think, would the Haval H5 do well here?

