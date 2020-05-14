Kia Sorento to debut new blind-spot camera system

Kia will launch its next-generation Sorento in Australia this year, and some of the new technology available includes a new dual blind-spot camera system.

Kia will debut new blind-spot camera technology in its flagship Sorento SUV when it lands here later this year.

The technology is somewhat similar to Honda’s LaneWatch feature which uses a passenger-side camera to show vision down the rear side of the car when the indicator is on. However, Kia’s system differs by having camera’s on both sides and showing the video feed on the digital instrument cluster.

The blind-spot cameras go beyond simple warnings systems which many new cars feature, utilising something like a warning lamp or other signal when a car is in the blind spot. With this system, you’ll see what’s back there immediately when you switch on an indicator.

The image of the blind spot is captured by cameras underneath the side mirrors and shown inside a dial on the 12.3-inch digital instrument display, an item which makes up many of the new technologies for the next-generation Kia Sorento seven-seat SUV.

While the image of the dash shown here is of a hybrid petrol Sorento – see the battery pack capacity gauge – Kia Australia has previously told Practical Motoring that it won’t be lobbying for that model just yet, instead introducing diesel and petrol variants.

