Audi offers five-year warranty, free servicing and free on-roads

Audi is offering five-year, unlimited km warranties with free servicing over the same period on all new cars sold, but it’s hardly a long-term deal.

Audi Australia has increased its three-year warranty to offer five years, unlimited-kilometre coverage with five years of free servicing and no on-road costs for new vehicles.

While the move follows luxury and premium marques such as Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo that now all offer five-year warranties, Audi is joining JLR in marketing the deal as only a temporary incentive. And only two months at that – the offer is applied to vehicles sold in May and June this year.

“We have a five-year warranty offer in the market right now, but we don’t have any plans to make that permanent. We are always evaluating the market,” said Audi Australia communications manager, Shaun Cleary, during a media presentation this week.

“We’ll be very interested to see how our five-year warranty performs in the coming weeks as well. We respond to our customers’ wishes when it comes to providing the most competitive offer in the market at all times. We’ll continue to monitor it,” he added, suggesting that Audi might extend the deal.

Audi also implied the attractive package is already lifting sales after a disastrous April for the entire car industry (though RAM and MG recorded positive sales movements) which slashed sales volumes to a record low year-on-year.

The German brand says that sales for May look to be an improvement, though turning sentiment with coronavirus restrictions lifting will be helping boost confidence for buyers.

“There are indications that May is certainly improving, however, there is a very different economic environment we are all operating within at the moment, so no-one knows how soon we can recover,” said Cleary.

