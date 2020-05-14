The off-roading Lexus we’re still waiting for

Lexus unveiled its tough ladder frame GXOR concept last year, and we’re still wondering if the brand will give us a toughened up off-roader anytime soon.

For the plenty of grey nomads wandering Australia with a camper on the back and a boot full of supplies, this might just be the ultimate luxury touring wagon.

Lexus North America unveiled the GXOR – ‘GX Off-Road’ – to a packed crowd at the 2019 JF Summit in Ouray, Colorado in July last year. It’s the Japanese luxury brand’s spin on a capable four-wheel drive to lure punters from the stalwart Toyota parent company.

As Lexus said during its unveil, the GXOR is for “The passionate Lexus GX owners that have discovered and embraced the SUV’s perfect combination of ultimate luxury and unrivalled off-road capability”.

Is this everything the Lexus GX should be? It is for off-roading enthusiasts, as the GX still employs a body-on-frame construction that gives it bush credentials, along with some nice custom accessories on the GXOR.

The concept car comes equipped with Stage 6 suspension running an external reservoir setup from Icon, along with upgraded control arms. Overall, this provides a 2.5-inch lift to improve clearance underneath. The wheels are 18-inch Lexus F Sport alloys wrapped in 275/70R18 General Grabber X3 rubber, providing far better grip and clearance than a standard GX.

Outside, we see further visual enhancements to complement the tough look, and upfront is a radically different bar from CBI, custom made to increase the approach angle. There’s also a Warne winch integrated behind it and some Maxtrax recovery boards tucked away for getting out of sticky situations. Further enhancements include CBI rock rails and underbody bash plates.

For the end of the trail is an Eezi Awn roof rack, Icon ham radio, Overland 160-watt solar panel at the rear, and, as we see in the photos here, it tows a Patriot Campers X1H trailer no problem.

But there’s actually still just one problem – Lexus is yet to put its GXOR into any sort of production form.

