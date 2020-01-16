Hyundai has a 200kW turbo diesel six for its new ute

A report suggests that Hyundai will plant an all-new turbocharged straight-six diesel engine into its upcoming dual-cab ute for Australia.

AS WE’VE PREVIOUSLY reported, Hyundai and Kia are working on an upcoming dual-cab ute for the Australian market, and according to a report by Carsguide, it seems it may arrive packing one of the segments most powerful drivetrains.

With details hard to come by, we can only slowly piece together what the South Korean duo will produce. The local arm has previously told us it “needs a certain type of powertrain, we need the vehicle to be competitive in all sorts of different ways and we’ve been putting submissions through to head office.” It appears the competition might come in the form of a big turbocharged six-cylinder diesel.

Speaking with Carsguide, Hyundai Motor’s head of research and development, Albert Biermann, confirmed that the brand’s new straight-six turbo diesel will be used in commercial applications in the future.

“With this engine we can have so many applications. As you know, we make commercial vehicles and so on, so this engine will be out there for quite some time,” he said.

From what we’ve also been told, Hyundai Australia has been working on requirements for over a decade now, with a focus on having the right towing, power and workload requirements.

The new 3.0-litre diesel turbo engine, which could be used in the Hyundai dual-cab ute here, makes its debut in the Genesis GV80 which will arrive in Australia later this year. It’s configuration is in-line rather than bent like most V6 turbo diesels available. Hyundai says that straight cylinder arrangement gives it smoother driveability. In its application in the Genesis, it produces a highly competitive 204kW and 588Nm through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

And while that’s more than enough to compete against the top-of-class Volkswagen Amarok and Mercedes-Benz X-Class, the report goes on to suggest other drivetrains that could be used in an N model to rival the Ford Ranger Raptor.

Source: Carsguide

