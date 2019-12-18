Hybrid vs non-hybrid: Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid worth it?

Want to know what the best bang for your buck Toyota RAV4 is to buy? It’s the Cruiser Hybrid FWD. Here’s why.

WHEN IS IT during the life of owning a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid that the extra purchase cost is paid off by the fuel savings?

To start, we’re comparing the Toyota RAV4 Cruiser range. That’s available in 2.5L (non-hybrid) FWD, and 2.0L Hybrid FWD and AWD models.

The price? As of writing, Toyota says that for a buyer at postcode 3000, Victoria, you’ll pay the following drive-away prices for those models (and in brackets we tell you how much more that model costs over the non-hybrid).

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser FWD – $43,997

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid FWD – $46,506 (+$2,509)

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid AWD – $49,632 (+$5,635)

What about servicing costs? You pay the same $210 every 12 months/15,000km service for any of the models with Toyota Service Advantage. That’s a prepaid fixed-price servicing arrangement.

What about insurance costs? The hybrid costs more to insure; $60 over five years more to insure. With a quote for a 40 year-old male living at postcode 3000, Victoria, the cost per annum for the non-hybrid Cruiser is $90.39, and the quote for the hybrid Cruiser $915.45.

What about fuel use? This is where we can calculate savings. All models run on 91 RON (minimum) petrol, and not surprisingly the non-hybrid is the heaviest drinker. Here are the manufacturer claims for each and also our real-world fuel consumption figures that we will use for calculations. All models have a 55-litre fuel tank.

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser FWD

Claim: 6.5L/100km

Real: 9.1L/100km

Potential fuel tank range: 604.4km

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid FWD

Claim: 4.8L/100km

Real: 5.3L/100km

Potential fuel tank range: 1037.7km

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid AWD

Claim: 4.8L/100km

Real: 5.5L/100km

Potential fuel tank range: 1000km

We can now clearly see that the front-wheel drive RAV4 hybrid is the most efficient, but the all-wheel drive model isn’t far behind. That’s good to know if you want all-wheel drive or need its benefits, such as 1500kg braked towing capacity – the front-wheel drive only gets a 800kg rating. However, as we’ll see, the FWD model pays itself off far quicker than the AWD.

How much does fuel cost? We used the Australian Institute of Petroleum to calculate a Victorian state average 91 RON petrol fuel price in December 2019 (to date) of $1.51 per litre.

How much does it cost to run the RAV4 hybrid vs non-hybrid?

Driving 1000km in each costs:

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser FWD – $137.41

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid FWD – $80.03

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid AWD – $83.05

Driving 10,000km in each costs:

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser FWD – $1,374.10

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid FWD – $800.30

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid AWD – $830.50

Driving 15,000km in each costs:

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser FWD – $2,061.15

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid FWD – $1,200.45

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid AWD – $1,245.75

Let’s say you drive an average 15,000km per year. You’re savings in the RAV4 Hybrid over the non-hybrid will be $860.70 if you have the FWD version, or $815.40 if you have the AWD hybrid.

Both offer similar savings over substantial driving distance. However, the AWD hybrid costs twice as much more than the FWD hybrid does over the non-hybrid. So, the front-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid Cruiser will pay for itself over the non-hybrid after 45,000km driving.

But maybe you’re thinking of buying the all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid Cruiser. Well, that’ll also pay for itself, but after about 105,000km driving.

Here are some more fuel running costs:

Driving 50,000km in each costs:

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser FWD – $6,870.50

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid FWD – $4,001.50

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid AWD – $4,152.50

Driving 100,000km in each costs:

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser FWD – $13,741.00

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid FWD – $8,003.00

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid AWD – $8,305.00

Driving 200,000km in each costs:

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser FWD – $27,482.00

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid FWD – $16,006.00

Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid AWD – $16,610.00

After a long 200,000km, the savings for the FWD hybrid over the non-hybrid are $11,476.00. That’s huge. But we don’t know if there could be battery degradation, leading to a lower efficiency. But then again, petrol prices could double… so you could also double the numbers above.

We also rate the Toyota Rav4 highly above the non-hybrid in terms of driveability. The extra power and torque is noticeable, and the seemless transition between the petrol and electric motor goes unnoticed. Check out our latest full review on the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Cruiser AWD here.

What do you think, is it worth stumping extra for the RAV4 hybrid?

