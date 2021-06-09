Chevrolet C8 Corvette orders officially open in Australia

GMSV confirms that interested buyers can now put down money on a new Chevrolet C8 Corvette.

General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has announced the ordering for the new C8 Corvette is officially open via the GMSV Dealer network across Australia and New Zealand.

Chevrolet’s mid-engine supercar is available in Australia in three specification grades and both coupe and convertible, with pricing starting at $144,900 plus on-road costs for the entry-level 2LT coupe. The convertible option adds $15,000.

The mid and flagship grades are the 3LT and Carbon Edition Coupe respectively, with 3LT pricing confirmed at $160,500 for the coupe, $175,500 for the convertible.

The Carbon Edition is exclusive to Australia and New Zealand and produced in a limited production run to celebrate the local launch of Corvette. The Carbon Edition, a 3LT Coupe, comes equipped with a hand-picked option package consisting of:

Carbon fibre interior package (Carbon inserts on dash and door panels)

Trident wheel package with machined face in spectra gray

Colour-coded brake calipers

Carbon fibre roof

Engine appearance lighting package with carbon fibre closeout panels

Unique carbon build plate

The carbon fibre elements along with the Trident wheel package are limited to the Carbon Edition as part of the launch production run.

Joining the MY22 C8 Corvette range in Australia are also three new colours – Amplify Orange, Caffeine and Hypersonic Gray

Full specification and options pricing, including the Carbon Edition, have been shared with the GMSV Dealer network.