GMSV: America’s most successful vehicles coming to Australia

GMSV launches officially in Australia with a network of over 50 dealers and confirmation of new models to enter the lineup.

General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has officially launched, revealing a network of over 50 dealers nationwide and that there will be plenty of new models to join the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and 2500, and C8 Corvette already in the stable (the C8 arriving next year).

“We have launched with over fifty GM Specialty Vehicles dealers and look forward to adding more. Our GMSV dealers are now open for business in Australia and New Zealand,” said Joanne Stogiannis, Director of GMSV.

“We can’t wait to see the first Silverados being driven out of our GMSV showrooms. We believe there is significant opportunity in Australia and New Zealand for our iconic North American vehicles to compete in niche segments.”

Indeed, sales of the Silverado 1500 have been strong and the large ute market is booming with sales of the RAM 1500 rival flying off showrooms. This leaves opportunity for further models and as we have already reported, Cadillac is firmly in the mix to offer a flagship performance sedan in Australia within 20 months, if not sooner.

“We know that customers are eager to see what other products we will add to our portfolio. We will continue to identify opportunities to add to vehicles where we see the chance to compete in niche segments in Australia and New Zealand,” said Stogiannis.

Full details on the current lineup and the new dealer network, salvaged from existing HSV dealers, can be found at GMSV’s new website.

