Ford Ranger Tradie edition hits showrooms from $48k

Ford is offering another tradie special edition Ranger, this time literally touting the Tradie name rather than the previous Tradesman.

Ford Australia has revived last year’s Tradesman ute on the update MY21 Ranger, this time called the Ranger Tradie 4×4.

Available only as a special edition based on the Ranger XL 4×4 dual-cab ute, the model gets the stalwart 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbo diesel engine mated to a six-speed auto. And the price is better than last time, at $47,990 driveaway.

The extras include black 16-inch alloy wheels, side steps, black nudge bar with an LED lightbar, a tow bar and a plastic tray liner in the back. The same rear cargo bar carries over rather than a sportsbar like you’d find on models such as the Ford Ranger Sport – itself based on the higher-spec XLS but missing a front nudge bar.

This is all based on the MY21 Ranger, which also has an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Ford SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and FordPass Connect (for remote vehicle access on a smartphone/tablet).

As per the XL underpinnings, it comes equipped with an electronic locking rear diff, hill descent control, rear parking sensors, reversing camera, AEB with pedestrian detection, traffic sign recognition and lane departure warning. Other standard features include fabric trim interior with manually-adjustable seats.

Colour options available are white, silver, blue, red, black and grey. It comes with a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and fixed-price servicing for four years.

The Ford Ranger Tradie is available for order at Ford dealership now, with the blue oval offering a variety of contactless options to test drive and purchase cars.