Ford revives Tradesman ute name on Ranger

Ford is offering a special edition Ranger, touting the Tradesman nameplate which adorned many Falcon utes.

Ford Australia has thrown a bunch of extras on its Ranger XL to bring tougher appeal and better value in this limited edition model.

Available only as a special edition kit on the Ranger XL 4×4 dual-cab ute with the model’s stalwart 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbo diesel engine mated to a six-speed auto. The price rises just $1000 for more than $5000 of added value at $51,790 plus on-road costs.

The extras include black 16-inch alloy wheels, side steps, black nudge bar with an LED lightbar, a tow bar and a plastic tray liner in the back. The same rear cargo bar carries over rather than a sportsbar like you’d find on models such as the Ford Ranger Sport – itself based on the higher-spec XLS but missing a front nudge bar.

Still, the XL comes equipped with an electronic locking rear diff, hill descent control, rear parking sensors, reversing camera, Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, AEB with pedestrian detection, traffic sign recognition and lane departure warning. Other standard features include fabric trim interior with manually-adjustable seats.

Colour options available are white, silver, blue, red, black and grey on the much tougher looking XL Ranger. Will it be enough to lift Ford’s sales this month after a disastrous April? Doubtful it will alone, but industry sources say that sales are looking like they will trend healthier in May which might not be as brutal.

The Ford Ranger Tradesman is available for order at Ford dealership now, with the blue oval offering a variety of contactless options to test drive and purchase cars.

