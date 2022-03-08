Ford Mustang California Special Convertible shown

New Ford Mustang California shown in convertible bodystyle, available to order in Australia already.

Following confirmation from Ford Australia that the new Mustang California Special is available to Australian buyers in both GT Fastback and Convertible guise, here is our first look at the convertible model which is available for order now from $77,990 before on-road costs.

The Mustang California Special is a designation that can be traced back to the 1960s. It focuses on cosmetic changes, which on the outside include a black-finished honeycomb grille, black, red and grey decal stripes down the sides of the car, and unique 19-inch wheels. The latter are finished in ‘Carbonised Grey’, matching the side skirts, rear diffuser and larger front splitter. GT/CS logos appear in abundance, there’s a faux rear filler cap and there are some rear side air scoops on the options list.

Inside, Ford has added grey suede ‘Miko’ (a material made from recycled polyester) to part of the seats and the inner door panels. There’s ‘Carbon Hex’ aluminium trim for the instrument cluster, a Mustang California Special plaque, and GT/CS logos embossed on the seats and floor mats.

Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity features as standard, as does a suite of driver assistance technologies incorporating adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping assistance.

GT CS editions are available in coupe fastback or convertible, with either a 10-speed auto or manual transmission. At the entry-point to the Mustang range is the High Performance with a 2.3-litre turbo four-cylinder engine producing 236kW and 448Nm; the GT remains the same, albeit now with Line Lock as standard (an across the range addition), which Ford maintains is “not to be used on public roads.”

Gone for 2022 are paint colours Twister Orange, Velocity Blue, Yellow Peel and Antimatter Blue, leaving Race Red, Oxford White, Carbonized Grey, Shadow Black, Rapid Red, Mischievous Purple, Eruption Green, Atlas Blue, Cyber Orange, Grabber Blue, and Dark Matter Grey.

2022 Ford Mustang price (before on-road costs)