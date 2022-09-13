Ford E-Transit Custom details emerge

Ford has released more information on the Ford E-Transit Custom ahead of its Australia arrival by 2025.

The Ford E-Transit Custom is the Blue Oval’s second zero-emissions commercial van following the introduction of the full-sized E-Transit early this year. While both models are launching in Australia, the timing for the E-Transit is yet to be confirmed. As a rough guide, it is expected to be available here in 2024 after it goes into production in Q3 2023.

In the meantime the brand has revealed some new technical details, allowing us to see how it stacks up on paper against its rivals in this class like the Fiat E-Scudo and Citroen e-Dispatch.

Ford E-Transit Custom Driving Range and Powertrains

Thanks to a 74kWh battery, aerodynamic aides and heat pump to help with efficiency, the E-Transit Custom boasts a range of 380km, compared to the Stellantis Group vans mentioned above which can cover just over 320km with a 75kWh battery. A full charge from 10 per cent will take a little under 8 hours from an 11kW wallbox, while the van’s 125kW rapid charging capability means a 15-80 per cent top-up requires just 41 minutes.

Every E-Transit Custom comes with a single electric motor to power the rear wheels, but customers will get a choice of 100kW and 160kW power outputs. Both produce 415Nm of torque, and full one-pedal driving functionality is available to help maximise the range and make driving in town easier.

Ford E-Transit Payload Capacity

The van’s maximum payload capacity is 1.1 tonnes, with the Ford capable of towing up to two tonnes. The E-Transit Custom will also have towing capability and be offered with Ford’s ‘ProPower OnBoard’ panel, which delivers up to 2.3kW from standard plug sockets in the cab and load area, to power tools, lights, laptops and conversions such as refrigeration units.

Ford E-Transit Interior and Technology

Inside, you’ll find a 13.0-inch central touchscreen running the latest Ford SYNC 4 infotainment system, while behind the wheel is a very similar digital driver’s display to the one in the Mustang Mach-E. Some of the van’s more unique features include a tilting steering wheel, which you either attach a laptop or clipboard to for working, or can swivel to an almost horizontal position and create a table.

The front wheels have also been pushed further out to the corners to minimise intrusion into the footwells, and the gear selector is now mounted on the steering column, creating more knee room for anyone in the middle seat.

Meanwhile, certain design elements have been incorporated following feedback from outgoing Transit Custom owners. For example, if you’re approaching the van while carrying heavy items, the one-metre wide side door can now be opened by waving a foot under the sill.

The Ford Pro software from the E-Transit will be carried over, too. Ford describes this as an “end-to-end” service that helps businesses manage their fleets, providing support for charging infrastructure and vehicle maintenance. Digital key cards can also be assigned to allow multiple employees to access a vehicle, and driving behaviours can be monitored through an online app.

Ford E-Transit Design

Finally, the new E-Transit Custom can be distinguished from its diesel counterparts by a blanked front panel with its hexagonal design topped by a light bar that replaces the regular grille. There are also sharp LED headlights, a charging port integrated into the front bumper and X-shaped tail-lights. More bodystyles are in the works, though, including various roof heights, wheelbases and passenger layouts.

By 2024, Ford plans to have a range of five zero-emissions commercial vehicles, including the E-Transit, E-Transit Custom and compact E-Transit Courier, along with electric versions of the Tourneo Custom and Tourneo Courier people carriers.